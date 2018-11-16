Provides intelligent access to a unique repository of genetic, biochemical and clinical information from global patient cohorts affected by rare hereditary diseases

CENTOGENE today announced the launch of CentoPharma 1.0, the world's first CE labeled platform for targeted patient cohort identification. A tailored approach to targeting specific disease cohorts is crucial to research focused on improving the quality of life, integrated diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases.

The CentoPharma software gives intelligent access to CENTOGENE's comprehensive data repository that combines phenotype, genotype and biochemistry information from a patient cohort analyzed at CENTOGENE through a fully compliant workflow, meeting the highest level of worldwide accredited quality. Dynamic search criteria enable the targeted compilation of individual customized cohorts based on desired geographical region, phenotype, genotype, and suspected or confirmed diagnosis. CentoPharma is powered by CentoMD, the company's unique repository of genetic, biochemical and clinical information from over 300,000 consented and curated individuals, including information for more than 3,500 diseases with 13,300 HPO (Human Phenotype Ontology) terms and over 117,000 individuals linked to HPO term(s).

"The increased number of designated orphan drugs and orphan drug development projects is a great step towards the accelerated support of patients suffering from a rare disease. In parallel, it demands unprecedented access to all available information within the shortest time. With CentoPharma, we are proud to provide access to a unique dataset of the global population, originating from more than 115 countries and associated with epidemiological data and clinical information such as signs and symptoms of the disease. This will significantly contribute to speed up the drug development pipelines and the conduction of clinical trials by our pharmaceutical partners," said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, founder and CEO of CENTOGENE.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with rare genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database- CentoMD and by providing solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing therapies.

As one of the largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to translating the science of genetic information into solutions- bringing hope to patients with rare diseases and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com

