Best-in-class facility combines scalability, cost effectiveness, mechanical robustness to extend the benefits of electronic intelligence to new products and markets

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (Near Field Communication) mobile marketing solutions, today announced it has received the IDTechEx Technical Development in Manfacturing award in recognition of Thinfilm's pioneering roll-to-roll printed electronics fab in San Jose.

The IDTechEx Awards, presented as part of the Printed Electronics USA 2018 conference, recognize company development and success in the field of printed electronics. The Technical Development in Manufacturing award recognizes the most significant development of a manufacturing device, process, or production plant in the industry over the last 24 months. Award recipients must demonstrate the optimization of a lab-scale or mass-scale production process by improving productivity, quality, reliability, uniformity, or scale.

Thinfilm's Junction Avenue facility features a 22,000 sq-ft printed electronics factory, the world's first production roll-to-roll (R2R) printed electronics line using stainless steel substrates. The fab, designed for an annual production capacity of up to seven billion units, is optimized to enable production of low-cost, mechanically robust devices enabling high-volume applications, including NFC (near field communication) for mobile marketing, authentication, and supply chain services. Based on capital expenditures of approximately $36 million, the production equipment cost is multiple orders of magnitude below that of a conventional silicon fab.

The Junction Avenue project represents a significant technical achievement on multiple levels. Together with a global network of equipment manufacturers, Thinfilm developed a complete line of capital equipment capable of volume production based on a unique roll-to-roll process. Installation of the line commenced in late 2017, and Thinfilm recently announced the successful completion of the first fully roll-processed lots, featuring Thinfilm's Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) anti-shoplifting technology. Beyond EAS, the factory is designed to roll-process mixed-signal ICs for the Near Field Communication (NFC) market, with initial lots expected to be complete in the first half of 2019.

"Thinfilm is honored to receive the Technical Development in Manufacturing award in recognition of the successful bring-up of our San Jose fab, a best-in-class facility for billion-scale volume production of roll-to-roll printed ICs," said Dr. Davor Sutija, CEO, Thinfilm. "By combining the scalability, cost effectiveness, and robustness of printed electronics with the flexibility of pre-integrated cloud-based software, Thinfilm is focused on NFC mobile marketing and supply chain solutions enabling the Internet of Everything for brands, retailers, and industrial users."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is enabling the Internet of Everything through our NFC (near field communications) solutions. We provide consumer-focused NFC mobile marketing as well as industrial and supply chain solutions, including blockchain applications. Thinfilm provides end-to-end support throughout the entire process. This starts with the manufacturing of NFC tags through our ground-breaking, roll-to-roll printed electronics production process, integration support to get those tags on physical objects, and our CNECT cloud-based software platform which captures data and provides actionable insights into consumer behavior and business logistics.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilmNFC.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181116005416/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Scott

VP Marketing

Thinfilm

+1 408 503 7366

andrew.scott@thinfilmNFC.com