ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology Named in TIME's 'Best Inventions of 2018'

First-of-its-kind[i] contact lens corrects vision and adapts to changing light conditions to enhance comfort and performance in everyday life

PINELLAS PARK, Florida, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has selected ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology as one of the 'Best Inventions of 2018,' in its annual round-up spotlighting groundbreaking innovations worldwide. Developed through a strategic partnership between Johnson & Johnson Vision and Transitions Optical, an Essilor International Company, this innovation represents an entirely new category of contact lenses that provides wearers with vision correction and reduces blaring lightii,iii for all-day soothing vision.iv,v

ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology - built for a modern and active lifestyle - helps reduce exposure to bright light indoors and outdoors, including filtering blue lightvi and blocking UV rays that can impact eye comfort, vision and health.† ‡ vii,viii,ix,x,xiThe lenses help the eyes manage different types of light at different intensities and brightness throughout the day. Combining the strengths and expertise of each company, the contact lens was born out of deep research into consumer lifestyle needs.

Transitions Optical has long been the leader in light management technology, mastering light for over 28 years. It has a long history of product innovations and strategic partnerships that have enabled the company to break new ground, grow the photochromic category and introduce the benefits of light adaptation to more patients. It took more than a decade to combine the revolutionary light-adaptive Transitions technology with these advanced contact lenses. The result are lenses that deliver a first-of-its-kind benefit, going beyond vision correction to be as nimble as consumers are in their everyday lives.

"We are very proud to see ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology selected by TIME magazine as one of the 'Best Inventions of 2018'. This innovation will revolutionize contact lenses and photochromics by introducing the benefits of light adaptation to more patients," said Chrystel Barranger, president of Essilor Photochromics and Transitions Optical. "Addressing the unmet needs of contact lens wearers, this innovation contributes to achieving our mission to bring good vision to each person on the planet."

The two-week reusable contact lens, which will be marketed by Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., continuously adapts from clear to dark and back, helping eyes adjust to changing light better than they would on their own.vii ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions begin to darken as soon as they're exposed to UV or HEV light, thanks to Transitions Light Intelligent Technology, becoming dark in 45 seconds - and fade back from dark to clear within 90 seconds when going from outdoors to indoors.vii At full activation, the lenses block up to 70 percent of visible light and filters light indoors, even in its clearest state.vii The revolutionary invention is designed to offer the highest level of UV protection available in contact lenses and are the only contact lens that provides 100% protection against UVB rays. † ‡ vii, viii

The lenses received 510(k) clearance for the attenuation of bright light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April of this year. They are expected to launch in the U.S. and other select markets in the first half of 2019.

About Transitions Optical

Transitions Optical is the leading provider of photochromic (smart adaptive) lenses worldwide, having been the first to successfully manufacture and commercialize plastic adaptive lenses in 1990. As a result of its relentless investment in research, development and technology, Transitions Optical offers a wide variety of eyeglass lens and shield products, setting new standards of advanced performance to provide ever increasing visual comfort and optimum harmful blue light protection, and always blocking 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

Product leadership, consumer focus, and operational excellence have made the Transitions brand one of the most recognized consumer brands in optics. For more information about the company and Transitions Light Intelligent Technology, visit Transitions.com or TransitionsPRO.com.

Transitions Optical is a fully owned subsidiary of Essilor International.

About Essilor

Essilor International (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) ("Essilor") is the world's leading ophthalmic optics company. Essilor designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. Its mission is to improve lives by improving sight. To support this mission, Essilor allocates more than €200 million to research and innovation every year, in a commitment to continuously bring new, more effective products to market. Its flagship brands are Varilux, Crizal, Transitions, EyezenTM, Xperio, Foster Grant, BolonTM and Costa. It also develops and markets equipment, instruments and services for eyecare professionals.

For more information, please visit www.essilor.com.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Important Information for Contact Lens Wearers: ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses are only available by prescription for vision correction as a daily wear lens with a two-week recommended replacement. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and ask for a Patient Instruction Guide, call 1-800-843-2020 or visit Acuvue.com.

†Helps protect against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea and into the eye.

‡WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

