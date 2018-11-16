Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Announces Results for The Quarter Ended September 2018

Revenue More Than Triples for the Nine Months 2018, and for the Quarter

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK: MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities; today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Raymond M. Gee, Chairman and CEO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. commented, "We continue to make strong progress growing our portfolio. We drove record year over year revenue growth from our focused strategy of purchasing value add communities that are well-located and improving operations by improving efficiency. We remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders by building our pipeline of potential opportunities, and securing additional capital to grow our portfolio value."

The Company's net revenues more than tripled to $513,753 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, as compared to net revenues of $142,317 for the same period ended September 30, 2017. The increase in revenues was primarily due to the acquisitions of five manufactured housing communities subsequent to the third quarter of 2017.

Community operating expenses improved to 39% of revenues to $198,129, for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $101,445 over the three months ended September 30, 2017. The additional community operating expenses year over year was primarily due to the acquisitions of five manufactured housing communities subsequent to the third quarter of 2017.

Corporate general and administrative expenses of $386,824 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, rose $173,309 over the three months ended September 30, 2017. Corporate general and administrative expenses are comprised of salaries and wages of $190,748, dead deal costs of $62,512, and depreciation and amortization of $133,563. The increase was primarily related to corporate overhead cost as the company hired additional employees to support the five acquisitions subsequent to the third quarter of 2017 and to support growth and future acquisitions.

Interest expense was $245,538 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $38,750 for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was due to additional borrowings to fund the Company's in 2017.

Net loss was $313,737 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to net loss of $209,392 for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The loss during the three months ended September 30, 2018 was primarily related to interest expense on new acquisitions, depreciation expense of $133,563 and corporate payroll cost of $190,748.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company produced net revenues that more than tripled to $1.5 million as compared to net revenues of $384,395 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Community operating expenses were $670,308 compared to $220,816 over the nine months ended September 30, 2017. These increases were primarily due to the acquisitions of five manufactured housing communities subsequent to the third quarter of 2017. General and administrative expenses of $928,285 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, rose $651,071 over the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Corporate general and administrative expenses are comprised primarily of salaries and wages of $466,226, transaction related costs of $62,512, and depreciation and amortization of $399,547. The increase was primarily related to corporate overhead cost as the company hired as the company invested in additional team members to support its growth efforts.

Net loss was $825,709 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to net loss of $203,829 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The loss during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was primarily related to depreciation expense of $399,547 and corporate payroll cost of $528,738. The increase in net loss was primarily related to interest expense on new acquisitions, and corporate overhead costs as the company invested in additional team members to support its growth efforts.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017

Assets 2018 2017 (unaudited) Investment Property Land $ 4,357,950 $ 4,357,950 Site and Land Improvements 6,773,247 6,773,316 Buildings and Improvements 1,367,293 1,239,504 Acquisition Cost 140,758 140,758 Total Investment Property 12,639,248 12,511,528 Accumulated Depreciation & Amortization (564,441 ) (164,894 ) Net Investment Property 12,074,807 12,346,634 Cash and Cash Equivalents 486,813 355,935 Accounts Receivable, net 4,790 46,400 Other Assets 35,827 49,971 Total Assets $ 12,602,237 $ 12,798,940 Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 87,290 $ 35,726 Loans Payable 9,067,571 9,205,647 Loans Payable related party 805,214 441,882 Convertible Note Payable related party 2,754,550 2,754,550 Accrued Liabilities and Deposits 430,558 136,360 Tenant Security Deposits 121,052 88,337 Total Liabilities 13,266,235 12,662,502 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 5) Stockholders' equity (deficit) Preferred Stock (Stock par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and zero shares are issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)





Common Stock (Stock par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares are issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 100,000 100,000 Additional Paid in Capital 294,834 238,803 Accumulated Deficit (1,360,688 ) (504,945 ) Total Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) (965,854 ) (166,142 ) Non-controlling interest 301,856 302,580 Total Equity (Deficit) (663,998 ) 136,438 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Deficit) $ 12,602,237 $ 12,798,940

MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue Rental and Related Income $ 513,753 $ 142,317 $ 1,511,834 $ 384,395 Total Revenues 513,753 142,317 1,511,834 384,395 Community Operating Expenses Repair & Maintenance 35,772 59,510 112,637 65,193 Real estate taxes 24,436 7,071 62,731 19,215 Utilities 34,965 8,005 109,056 76,744 Insurance 10,284 4,490 41,065 7,664 General and Administrative Expense 92,672 20,369 344,819 52,000 Corporate Payroll and Overhead 253,260 179,693 528,738 200,657 Depreciation & Amortization Expense 133,563 33,821 399,547 76,557 Interest expense 242,538 38,750 738,950 90,194 Total Expenses 827,490 351,709 2,337,543 588,224 Net loss before provision for income taxes (313,737 ) (209,392 ) (825,709 ) (203,829 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (313,737 ) $ (209,392 ) $ (825,709 ) $ (203,829 ) Net Income attributable to the non-controlling interest 12,276 2,885 30,034 7,436 Net Loss attributable to the Company $ (326,013 ) $ (212,277 ) $ (855,743 ) $ (211,265 ) Weighted Average Shares - Basic and Fully Diluted 10,000,000 4,530,393 10,000,000 4,058,230 Weighted Average - Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted Average - Fully Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 )

