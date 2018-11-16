Ellipsiz Communications Ltd.: Ellipsiz Announces Lawsuit Filed by Tat Lee (Michael) Koh

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (formerly NXA Inc.) (TSXV: ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") announced today that a Notice of Application against the Company was filed by Tat Lee (Michael) Koh ("Koh") on November 8, 2018 with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Commercial List, with respect to USD$181,213.28 in costs allegedly incurred in requisitioning, calling and holding a shareholder meeting to try and replace the board of directors of the Company in which he was unsuccessful.

The Company considers the claim to be without merit and intends to vigorously defend against the action.

About Ellipsiz

The Company, through its indirect operating subsidiary, ECTW, focuses on setting up operations support systems ("OSS"), being systems which control and monitor network activities, for many communication service providers, including mobile network providers, fixed line telephone operators, cable operators and internet service providers (ISPs) in Taiwan. ECTW tailors a unique solution for each client depending on its particular needs, which involves setting up, customizing and integrating a combination of third party hardware and OSS software.

