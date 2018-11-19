EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM Leclanché SA: Invitation to the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 11th December 2018 in Yverdon-les-Bains 19-Nov-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Leclanché announces: * *- Invitation to the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 11th December 2018 in Yverdon-les-Bains ;* *- Current Chairman of the Board will step down at the Extraordinary General Meeting and recommends new Chairman.* Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, 19th of November 2018: Leclanché SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: LECN), the fully vertically integrated battery energy storage solution provider: - publishes today the invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, which will take place on 11th December 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (doors open at 9.30 a.m.), at Y-PARC, Rue Galilée 7, CH-1400 Yverdon-les-Bains. - announces that Mr. Jim Atack, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Leclanché will step down at the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 11th December 2018. It is proposed by the Board that Mr. David Anthony Ishag is elected as new Chairman of the Board. Mr. Jim Atack has been Chairman of the Board of Leclanché since August 2013 and, over this time, has overseen a strategic shift of the Company that has established Leclanché as the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world with a leading position in high growth markets including stationary and etransport solutions. *Mr. Jim Atack, Chairman of the Board of Directors said:* _"After more than five years as Leclanché's Chairman and member of the Board, I have decided that now is the right time to step down. Leclanché has an exceptional leadership team with vision and strong commercial and technological acumen and I look forward to the continued strengthening of its position as a world leading provider of energy storage solutions." _ Leclanché thanks Jim for his leadership over the years as Chairman and proposes to elect Mr. David Anthony Ishag as new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the end of the EGM. Mr. Ishag, British, is CEO of Golden Partner SA, advisor to FEFAM1, the main Leclanché shareholder. With 30 years spent in the Finance, Tech, Mobile and Online Marketing Industries Mr. Ishag's previous experience includes: Employment, Partnership or Directorship with Institutions such as Barclays de Zoete Wedd London, Republic National Bank of New York, Union Bancaire Privée Geneva, Wharton Asset Management Bermuda (USD 15 Billion Investment Manager) as Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Ishag was previously Board Director, Member of the compensation and Audit Committee of publicly traded US Electricar representing the largest European shareholders alongside Itochu Corporation, Citibank and Hyundai. Mr. Ishag's Mobile and Online Marketing achievements include: Founder CEO & Chairman of award winning Pogo Technology: Europe's first cloud based mobile platform. Founder and Executive Chairman of Espotting Media, Europe's largest performance-based advertising network pioneering pay per click sold in 2004 for USD 170 Million. Mr. Ishag joined the Leclanché board in 2016 and has played a key role as a Board Director in the financing of Leclanché's growth plan and support of its redefined strategy. I. Agenda 1. Financial Restructuring of the Company 2. Election to the Board of Directors II. Documentation III. Participation and voting rights IV. Representation V. Language I. Agenda Introduction by the Chairman of the Board of Directors. 1. Financial Restructuring of the Company 1.1 Overview of Financial Restructuring and Proposed Measures Since the Company is in a negative equity situation, it must be financially restructured. The Board of Directors has evaluated different options and developed a financial restructuring proposal to improve the financial situation of the Company as well as to provide more flexibility for financing and raising capital by the Company in the future. This proposal comprises (i) a conversion of existing debt in the amount of CHF 54'691'996.50 into equity through an ordinary capital increase; and (ii) an amendment of the Company's articles of association in relation to the authorized share capital (article 3quater) and conditional share capital (article 3ter and 3quinquies ) for financing purposes (together, the "Restructuring Plan"). The Board of Directors is of the view that given the Company status, these measures are - Necessary to cure the negative equity, to stabilize the balance sheet and to improve the ability of the Company to raise capital and funding from investors; and - Necessary to reduce the risk of involuntary liquidation of the Company (e.g. through a bankruptcy or otherwise). The Board of Directors notes that these measures will immediately address the Company's balance sheet issue and will not directly provide additional funding or capital which is required to support the Company's growth plan. The proposals are summarized as follows: (i) Proposed Debt-to-Equity Conversion To fund the Company's operations and investments, several financing agreements have been entered into with the Finexis Equity Fund SCA ("FEF") and certain of its sub-funds and affiliated companies (together, "FEFAM") in the past years (the "Financing Agreements"). According to the Financing Agreements, most of which are convertible loans or contain conversion features, the Company is currently indebted to FEFAM with an aggregate amount of approx. CHF 80 million (the "FEFAM Debt"). In recent years, the Company has also implemented different financing and financial restructuring measures to improve its financial status and liquidity situation. However, the Company is still over-indebted in the sense of article 725 para. 2 of the Swiss Code of Obligations ("CO") in an amount of approx. CHF 27 million (status as of September 30, 2018, based on unaudited management accounts). Given the Company's negative equity situation, FEF granted the Company subordinations (_Rangrücktritte; subordinations de prêts_) on certain claims under certain Financing Agreements, most recently a subordination of certain claims under the Funding Agreement (as defined below), and committed to subordinate certain claims under the Funding Agreement up to an aggregate amount of CHF 40'500'000 in February 2018. Since this subordination, the Company has incurred further losses and, is thus still faced with an over-indebtedness (_Überschuldung; surendettement_) as of the date hereof and must be financially restructured. In order to address the Company's over-indebtedness issues and to move the Company's balance sheet into a positive equity position as at 31 December 2018, the Board of Directors has agreed in principle with FEFAM to convert a large portion of the FEFAM-Debt in an aggregate amount of CHF 54'691'996.50 into 36'461'331 registered shares of the Company with a par value of CHF 1.50 each, subject to fulfilment of the requirements pursuant to Swiss law and approval by the shareholders' meeting of the Company (the "Debt-to-Equity-Conversion"). In order to implement the Debt-to-Equity-Conversion through an ordinary capital increase, the pre-emptive rights of shareholders will have to be excluded, which requires shareholders' approval with a qualified majority. Following the agreement in principle between the Company and FEFAM and in view of the envisaged Debt-to-Equity-Conversion which would result in a FEFAM shareholding of approx. 64.3%, FEFAM has filed an application with the Swiss Takeover Board ("STOB") for exemption from the requirement to make a public takeover offer upon FEFAM exceeding a 49% holding of voting rights and shares in the Company. At the time of the preparation of this invitation, the STOB had not yet approved the exemption. However, FEFAM and the Company are optimistic that the STOB will approve the exemption in due course. If so, the approval of the exemption will be made by an order of the STOB, which will become effective at the end of the five-trading day appeal period. Should the STOB not approve the exemption or should the respective order of the STOB not become effective prior to the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors will have to postpone or cancel the vote on the capital increase required for the Debt-to-Equity-Conversion. The following legal entities belonging to FEFAM are parties to the Financing Agreements and shall be part of the proposed Debt-to-Equity-Conversion (the "Creditors"), and they have committed to convert the below amounts into equity: - Finexis Equity Fund SCA - E-Money Strategies Sub-Fund (also called Energy Storage Invest), Luxembourg ("FEF-EM") / claims of CHF 22'999'999.50 under to a funding agreement with the Company dated 15 February 2018 (the "Funding Agreement"); - Finexis Equity Fund SCA - Renewable Energy Sub-Fund, Luxembourg ("FEF-RE") / claims of CHF 12'999'999.00 under the Funding Agreement; - FEF-RE / claims of CHF 7'599'999.00 under a certain financing agreement with the Company dated 10 August 2018, granting FEF a right of first refusal (but no obligation) with respect to the provision of funds required for M&A and joint venture projects and performance bonds of the Company of up to CHF 50 million (the arrangement of 16 March 2018, as amended on 10 August 2018 the "FEFAM ROFO Agreement"); - AM Investment SCA SICAV FIS - Liquid Assets Sub-Fund ("AM") / claims of CHF 3'499'999.50 against the Company under an existing convertible loan agreement, as amended from time to time, which funding (Facility D1) was granted on 27 September 2017 (the "FEFAM Convertible Loan Agreement (Facility D1)");

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2018 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)