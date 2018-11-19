Active Biotech's election committee appointed

PRESS RELEASE

In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on May 17, 2018, the Election Committee shall comprise the representatives for the three largest shareholders by votes, as per end of September 2018, and the Chairman of the Board.

For the 2019 Annual General Meeting, the Election Committee shall propose Board members and a Chairman of the Board, and fees to Board members and auditors. The following individuals were appointed representatives for the largest shareholders by votes and, accordingly, are members of the Election Committee:

Johnny Sommarlund, MGA Holding

Tomas Billing, Nordstjernan

Reza Khiabani, representing own holdings

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board, Mats Arnhög, the Election Committee shall prepare proposals to be presented to and decided upon at the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2019.

Lund, November 19, 2018

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

President and CEO

