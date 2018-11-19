Eltel's Communication business in Denmark signs three-year frame agreement worth EUR 29 million

HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eltels Communication business in Denmark has signed a three-year FTTH frame agreement with Fibia, Denmark's largest fiber company. The agreement is worth about EUR 29 million.

The frame agreement is a fiber rollout contract with a yearly minimum of 4,000 households connected and a minimum 350 kilometers excavation in the Zealand area. The frame agreement is valid for three years from January 2019 until January 2022.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad and integrated range of services, spanning from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2017, Eltel's net sales amounted to EUR 1.3 billion. The current number of employees is approximately 7,500. Since 2015, Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

