INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Completes Purchase of Safari Lodge Site

19 November 2018

INTOSOL Holdings Plc

('INTOSOL' or the 'Company')

Completes Purchase of Safari Lodge Site in Leadwood Big Game Estate

INTOSOL Holdings Plc, the award-winning international luxury travel company, is delighted to announce that is has completed the purchase of the Leadwood Safari Lodge site (the 'Safari Lodge') in the Leadwood Big Game Estate in South Africa (www.leadwood.net), one of the premier locations globally to see the Big Five in the wild. The Safari Lodge, which is anticipated to open in Q4 2019, will be included in the Company's 'SOUL Private Collection', (www.soulprivatecollection.com), INTOSOL's portfolio of owned and managed boutique hotel properties.

The Safari Lodge encompasses four-hectares which will house up to fifteen high-end safari chalets within beautiful bushland in close proximity to a game attracting large water hole and views across the Blyde River Canyon Mountains. It is situated between the Kruger National Park and the Blyde River Canon, both renowned for their outstanding natural beauty and the diversity of the wildlife. Equally, the Safari Lodge has excellent access, being a 20-minute drive from Hoedspruit Airport HDS, which has links to locations where INTOSOL's other properties are located, including Ocean's Wilderness (www.oceanswilderness.co.za), its flagship nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route.

This ZAR 9million purchase is consistent with the Company's strategy of building a property portfolio of boutique hotels, which facilitate increased margins and provide asset backing to the business, in tandem with providing personalised travel design to its growing client base, which currently stands at c.15,000.

INTOSOL Executive Chairman, Rainer Spekowius, said: "The Leadwood Safari Lodge will be a fantastic addition to the 'SOUL Private Collection'. The Leadwood Big Game Estate is a globally renowned destination for the Big five. We believe the Lodge will enhance the SOUL Private Collection's existing portfolio due to its stunning surroundings and the opportunity it presents to observe the Big Five in their natural habitat. Its close proximity to nearby airports is a real advantage enabling guests to enjoy breakfast in Cape Town, or on the Garden Route, in the morning and experience an outstanding game drive in the afternoon.

"Designing tailored safari experiences is already a key element of the INTOSOL business, as we manage a high number of bookings in the Kruger region already every year. The Safari Lodge is in an outstanding location and we believe will enhance our clients' experiences, as well as proving to be a valuable property that bolsters our asset backing and financial performance. I look forward to updating shareholders in the coming year as we build our travel business and deliver the Leadwood Safari Lodge."

