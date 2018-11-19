Endlich gibt es von Steinhoff International Holdings NV (ISIN: NL0011375019) wirklich mal gute Nachrichten. Mattres Firm Inc. durchläuft, wie bereits berichtet das Chapter Eleven Verfahren in den USA, um die zu stark expandierte amerikanische Gruppe, ehemals eine Einhundert-prozentige Beteiligung von Steinhoff International Holdings NV, wieder profitabel zu machen. Der "Insolvenzplan" der Mattres firm Inc. wurde offensichtlich von dem Konkurs-Gericht gebilligt und kann umgesetzt werden. Deshalb geht das Management der Mattres Firm Inc. wohl davon aus, bald das Chapter Eleven Verfahren abschließen zu können und wieder frei am Markt operieren zu können: "The Company is also pleased to confirm that the Chapter 11 plan of its subsidiary Mattress Firm, Inc. (together with its U.S. affiliates, "Mattress Firm") was approved by the US Bankruptcy Court on 16 November 2018, and Mattress Firm is expecting to exit from the Chapter 11 proceedings following satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the effectiveness of the Chapter 11 plan." , heißt es offiziell von Steinhoff International Holdings NV. {loadmodule ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...