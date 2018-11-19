Alien Metals Limited - Holding(s) in Company

Alien Metals

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

19 November 2018

Holdings in company

Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") was notified on 17 November 2018 that Roderick Mcillree was no longer a holder of more than 3% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

