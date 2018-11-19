sprite-preloader
WKN: A2N4F4 ISIN: VGG017351021 
PR Newswire

Alien Metals Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 19

Alien Metals

Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1

19 November 2018

Holdings in company

Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") was notified on 17 November 2018 that Roderick Mcillree was no longer a holder of more than 3% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Alien Metals Limited
Dennis Edmonds, Executive Chairman
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Northland Capital Partners Limited
David Hignell / Dugald J. Carlean / Jamie Spotswood / Isabella Pierre
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625

