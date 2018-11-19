In March of this year, two unknown men in Haan, Germany, dropped acid on Innogy board member Bernhard Günter. In September, the prosecutor announced the investigation was closed. Innogy, however, hopes to find new clues through the reward.On Sunday morning of March 4, 2018, Innogy CFO Bernhard Günter was suddenly attacked in a park in Haan, western Germany. Knocked to the ground and showered with acid, he suffered severe injuries. The two perpetrators, however, remain unidentified. Unable to move the case forward, the prosecutor in Wuppertal announced on September 28 that the investigation had ...

