Forth Dimension Displays To Supply Leading Chinese Inspection Equipment Manufacturer

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Forth Dimension Displays Limited, (ForthDD), has entered into an agreement with JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. (JUTZE) to provide displays for their Mirage series of 3D SPI (Solder Paste Inspection) equipment.

ForthDD is a manufacturer of Spatial Light Modulators (SLMs) designed specifically for the 3D SPI, 3D AOI and 3D metrology markets. JUTZE is a leading Chinese inline inspection equipment manufacturer.

Published market research reports forecast that the AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) market (which includes the SPI market) will grow by approximately 16% annually from $350M in 2015 to $1.35B in 2024, with the market in 2023 being more than twice the size of that in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the most systems deployed.

SLMs are a key component of 3D SPI equipment. The SLM is used to project structured light onto the PCB being measured by the 3D SPI machine. The ability to use 3D SPI to measure solder paste in all three dimensions, on every PCB in real time, enables companies to improve yields and product quality while reducing wastage and cost. ForthDD's SXGA is a fast switching, all digital, high performance reflective Spatial Light Modulator (SLM) product. Designed for inline 3D inspection applications, the widely used SXGA-3DM and newly released smaller form factor SXGA-R12 and M137 LED driver features the industry proven SXGA (1280 x 1024) Time Domain Imaging display with a 3D metrology specific display drive interface.

Karl Yang, CEO of JUTZE said, "JUTZE already has a proven position in the market for inline inspection equipment, and partnering with a leading high performance component supplier like ForthDD will enable us to strengthen our position in the 3D SPI market not only in China, but also in other East Asian markets, as well as Europe and the USA."

Greg Truman, CEO of ForthDD said, "The market for 3D inline inspection machines is growing rapidly around the globe. ForthDD has a very strong position in the market, supplying leading manufacturers in Germany, Japan and South Korea for both 3D SPI and 3D AOI applications. ForthDD is developing a similarly strong position supplying Chinese 3D SPI and 3D AOI machine manufacturers, and this agreement to supply a leading manufacturer like JUTZE is another indication of our successful expansion into China."

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About Forth Dimension Displays Limited

Forth Dimension Displays has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Kopin Corporation since its acquisition in January 2011. Based in Fife, Scotland, UK, the company focuses on the design, development, manufacture and sale of microdisplays and SLMs (Spatial Light Modulators) for professional and technical markets. One of its major markets is the 3D inspection of SMT PCBs where it supplies its SXGA-3DM SLM product to market leading customers in South Korea, Japan, Germany and now, with JUTZE, in China. It has also announced collaborations with iView (PRC) and Lumaxis (USA) where they will develop standard 3D AOI optimized Structured Light Projector modules for customers in these markets.

About JUTZE Intelligence Technology

JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co. LTD is a subsidiary of JUTZE Group of Suzhou, PRC. JUTZE Intelligence Technology is a professional visual inspection equipment manufacturer. Founded in 2007, and with its innovative vision inspection technology, JUTZE Intelligence Technology soon became one of the industry leaders in the Chinese inspection market. The company's product range includes AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) and SPI (Solder Paste Inspection) machines for SMT lines, Inline LED inspection equipment and Laser Markers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking" statements under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our belief that the market for 3D inline inspection machines is growing rapidly around the globe; ForthDD has a very strong position in the market and is supplying leading manufacturers in Germany, Japan and South Korea for both 3D SPI and 3D AOI applications; that ForthDD is developing a similarly strong position supplying Chinese 3D SPI and 3D AOI machine manufacturers; and this agreement to supply a leading manufacturer like JUTZE is another indication of our successful expansion into China. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that the market for 3D inline inspection machines may not grow around the globe; ForthDD may not have and may not develop a very strong position in the market in Germany, Japan and South Korea for both 3D SPI and 3D AOI applications; ForthDD may be unable to develop a strong position supplying Chinese 3D SPI and 3D AOI machine manufacturers; we may not be successful in our expansion into China; and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in Kopin's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, and Kopin's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Kopin and only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

