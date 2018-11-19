Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Expo 2025 Russia / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Expo 2025 Russia: Foreign Artists Share Their Secrets on Painting Matryoshkas 19-Nov-2018 / 14:43 CET/CEST *Expo 2025 Russia: Foreign Artists Share Their Secrets on Painting Matryoshkas* *19 November 2018 *- _Foreign artists described in detail the process of painting the Russian dolls during the international art campaign of Ekaterinburg's EXPO 2025 Bid Committee._ *Gina Pórtera, *a painter from Spain, said that a matryoshka is comparable to a canvas that enables you to bring any idea to life. She talked about finding inspiration in nature and its elements, and in the colors of Ekaterinburg, a city whose striking and pleasing color palette she is enchanted by. According to Gina Pórtera, if a Russian matryoshka could speak, it would, undoubtedly, say that creating a better life with the help of new technologies is impossible without love for our planet and respect for human values. *Nina Nolte *from Germany said that painting matryoshka's face was the biggest challenge she had encountered. She used a sticker of an appropriate size so as to avoid staining the already finished yellow head scarf. It was particularly difficult because of the uneven shape of the doll. Hence, this process took almost half a day. In the painter's view, if a matryoshka doll had come to life, it would certainly beseech humans to live in peace despite our differences. Creating such a colorful and vibrant Russian doll required almost 15 kg of paint. The British artist *Daniel Ponomari *said that it was his first experience painting on a fiberglass surface, and predicting how the paint would actually look, once dry, was difficult. Only after several attempts, he understood what suited such surfaces. He also admitted that the biggest challenge he had faced was actually getting the almost 2-meter tall Russian doll into his studio. The painter believes that if the doll could speak it would encourage people to do good and think about the future of the planet. The painter from South Africa, *Claude Chandler, *in turn, commented that he drew inspiration from the ability to use his own "stamp technique", on such an unusual curved surface. The artist had to raise or lower one side of a wood block and then the other to get an even clear image. *Pavel Feat *from Shanghai painted a matryoshka doll in the rain. At times when the rain stopped, the artist quickly dried the spot being painted and then continued his work. The painter noted that if a Russian doll could speak, it would surely exclaim "Life is a dream. Understand this!" Photos: http://bit.ly/2KeOk9h [1] *Ekaterinburg EXPO 2025* _The World EXPO is a global exhibition project aimed at promoting the ideas of public education, innovation, progress and international cooperation, and has a history spanning over 160 years. Since 1851, i.e. for almost 170 years, Russia has been participating in all the world's fairs and attaining prestigious awards. However, the world exhibition has never been held in Russia before. _ _Along with Osaka and Baku, Ekaterinburg is competing for the right to host the world EXPO in 2025. Ekaterinburg's theme is "Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations." If Ekaterinburg wins, the World EXPO will be held from May 2 to November 2, 2025 and will welcome visitors from about 150 countries._ _The decision on the winning city will be finalized by secret ballot at the 164th General Assembly of the BIE on November 23, 2018._ For more information, please contact: Expo2025@m-p.ru Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 748065 19-Nov-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=905beb029c4ae8fec43701b009b0061a&application_id=748065&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 19, 2018 08:43 ET (13:43 GMT)