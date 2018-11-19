Latest infotainment project earmarked for a worldwide car manufacturer

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance multimedia technologies for In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), has been awarded a new infotainment Head Unit project from Aisin AW, a leading supplier of navigation systems and software solutions to automakers and automotive electronics manufacturers worldwide.

An international car manufacturer will be the first recipient of this latest technological collaboration between Cinemo and Aisin AW, first initiated in 2012 with the inclusion of Cinemo's Unified Media Player into designated infotainment solutions. This new joint project sees Cinemo's multimedia architecture integrated into Aisin AW's designed Head Unit providing a coherent approach along with a high level of power and adaptability.

"We are honoured to be chosen again as a trusted IVI partner of Aisin AW and we look forward to further strengthening our development relationship" said Elif Ede, Vice President Sales of Cinemo.

