Xebec Adsorption Inc.: Xebec Opens Brazil Market with a Landfill Gas Purification Order

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (OTC: XEBEF) (FRANKFURT: XB6) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions will supply a stand-alone Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Unit to the Brazilian company Gasgrid Gas e Energia S.A. (GASGRID) to purify their biomethane to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) with a heating value that will exceed the 685/2017 Brazilian Gas Resolution (Standard) specifications.

The Xebec "polishing" PSA system, also known as a Nitrogen Rejection Unit (NRU), will have a calorific value in the range of 35,000 to 43,000 kJ/m³, to be located at one of the largest landfill sites in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Brazilian Gas Resolution 685/2017 was developed by local government to specify the minimum biomethane quality needed to distribute and/or inject into a conventional natural gas pipeline. However, a higher heating value fuel will help GASGRID guarantee a continuous supply of quality RNG, thereby delivering a better return on investment.

Xebec's NRU, customized for landfill applications, was chosen because it has the lowest operating and maintenance cost compared to all other NRU technologies. It is the second system sold this year for a similar application.

"We are happy to select the Xebec rotary valve PSA technology for this landfill application, and have already signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate with Xebec on future projects."

- Rodrigo Nogueira, Chief Technology Officer/Senior Project Manager, Gasgrid

"Xebec has found a niche market for increasing biomethane heating value by adding our PSA adsorption process within currently operating biogas upgrading plants. Brazil is expecting to produce 500,000 m³/day of biomethane by the end of 2019, and Xebec hopes to play an important role in that development."

- Prabhu Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Its customers range from small to multi-national corporations and governments looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Xebec designs, engineers and manufactures innovative and transformative products, and has more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With two manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Shanghai, as well as a sales and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia, Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit Xebec at xebecinc.com.

