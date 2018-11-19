Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Opens New Multi-Color Screen Printing Facility

Continued Focus on Capacity and Capability Expansion to Meet Growing Customer Demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the "Company"), a producer of high quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that it has opened a new multi-color screen printing facility, expanding its garment manufacturing capabilities. The new facility can print up to 5,000 pieces per day in production volume.

Sam Choi, Chairman of Jerash stated: "We are very excited to now offer multi-color screen printing, a highly complementary addition to our garment manufacturing capabilities. Multi-color printing offers new opportunities for higher margin production with both existing customers, who have proactively requested this service, as well as new customers seeking multi-color capabilities for order flow in the second half of Fiscal 2019 and beyond."

Jerash's Jordanian manufacturing facilities are located in a United States Qualifying Industrial Zone (QIZ), which provides for duty-free movement of industrial goods between Jordan and the US provided they meet certain manufacturing and content requirements. Additionally, Jerash was recently granted a free trade exemption under the European Union Free Trade Area agreement established in 2002 and updated in 2018. Jerash was granted this exemption for its socially responsible initiatives surrounding the employment of Syrian refugees.

Choi continued: "Jerash has earned a strong reputation for high quality production, exceptional social responsibility and excellent customer relationships, in addition to offering the compelling financial advantage of duty-free imports to the US and EU. We continue to work closely with our customers to enhance our production capabilities with new services to support more of their garment manufacturing needs, as well as increase our annual capacity to meet growing volume demand. We are also seeing strong interest from multiple major global brands seeking to shift production from China and other locations into Jordan. We remain focused on our plans for aggressive annual capacity expansion through contract, joint venture and acquisition activities to meet this demand and provide the industry leading quality customers have come to expect from Jerash."

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are made up of three factory units and two warehouses and currently employ approximately 2,900 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

