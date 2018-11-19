Regulatory News:
AKKA (Paris:AKA) announces the following expected financial calendar for the publication of 2018 and 2019 quarterly, interim and annual financial results:
|Event
|Press Release*
|Presentation meeting
|Full-year 2018 revenue
|Thursday, February 7, 2019
|Full-year 2018 results
|Tuesday, March 19, 2019
| Wednesday, March 20, 2019
at 10.00 a.m. Paris
|First-quarter 2019 revenue
|Monday, May 6, 2019
|Half-year 2019 revenue
|Thursday, July 25, 2019
|Half-year 2019 results
|Tuesday, September 17, 2019
| Wednesday, September 18, 2019
at 10.00 a.m. Paris
|Third-quarter 2019 revenue
|Thursday, November 7, 2019
* Press release published after market close (subject to change)
About AKKA
AKKA ranks as the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility sector. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life-science sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).
Founded 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and pursues fast-paced growth and international development in line with its strategic plan, CLEAR 2022. With 16,300 employees in 29 countries, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.3 billion in 2017.
AKKA is listed on Euronext Paris Segment B ISIN code: FR0004180537.
