AKKA (Paris:AKA) announces the following expected financial calendar for the publication of 2018 and 2019 quarterly, interim and annual financial results:

Event Press Release* Presentation meeting Full-year 2018 revenue Thursday, February 7, 2019 Full-year 2018 results Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. Paris First-quarter 2019 revenue Monday, May 6, 2019 Half-year 2019 revenue Thursday, July 25, 2019 Half-year 2019 results Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. Paris Third-quarter 2019 revenue Thursday, November 7, 2019

* Press release published after market close (subject to change)

About AKKA

AKKA ranks as the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility sector. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life-science sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and pursues fast-paced growth and international development in line with its strategic plan, CLEAR 2022. With 16,300 employees in 29 countries, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.3 billion in 2017.

AKKA is listed on Euronext Paris Segment B ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

