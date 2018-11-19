Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (LFAS) Lyxor International Asset Management: Liquidation 19-Nov-2018 / 16:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS FRANCE is reshaping its ETF product range on the FCA's Official list in response to changing client demand. Lyxor will delist on November 29th, 2018 at the close of business the following sub-funds from the FCA's Official list: Lyxor FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (FR0010438135) LYXOR FTSE ALL SHARE UCITS ETF (FR0010438150) These two sub-funds will be liquidated on the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the 6th December 2018, calculated on December 7th 2018. ISIN: FR0010438150 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LFAS OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6601 EQS News ID: 748331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

