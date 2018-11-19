American Dream Receives MAPIC Best Futura Shopping Center Award

CANNES, France, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The international retail real estate community from 80 countries gathered in Cannes this week for the 24th edition of MAPIC, with special attention on the convergence of physical and digital retail and how retailers and property owners are deploying new services to enhance the customer experience. During the annual conference American Dream was awarded 'Best Futura Shopping Center'. The 3-day event concluded with a celebratory evening showcasing the best and most innovative projects in multiple categories from around the world.

The 'Best Futura' category honors shopping destinations currently under construction. Selection criteria includes architectural and environmental qualities, use of innovative materials, equipment and techniques, originality of the concept, integration of the project in its environment and its impact on the local community. GH+A Design Studios and Gensler Architects, collaborators on design elements at American Dream, were also recognized.

"We are honored and exhilarated to have American Dream selected by MAPIC colleagues and luminaries from the international real estate community as the winner of the 'Best Futura Shopping Center,'" said Don Ghermezian, President and CEO of American Dream. "Our approach to entertainment, dining, and retail will create a truly unique customer experience. Our focus on 40+ million customers annually is four-fold; Experiential Retail offering interactions with brands unique to American Dream, Customer Service technologies that will provide resort-level services, carefully curated Entertainment partners that include DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Vice Media all found in an architecturally stunning environment that is customized to meet the needs of our tenants. Providing a unique platform to be successful in the new retail landscape - and in attracting customers across every category."

"The MAPIC Awards are not only a recognition of those leading the ever-changing field of retail, it also highlights the key trends impacting the industry and how the best in class retailers are evolving to meet the challenges. Receiving a MAPIC Award is a recognition that is sure to enhance the recipients' business reputation and raise its profile on the international retail market," said Tom Meager, President of the MAPIC Awards Jury and Group Director of Property, Primark.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, a world-class retail and entertainment destination opening in 2019, is being developed by Triple Five Group of Companies, owners of the two largest shopping and entertainment centers in North America: Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall. The project located in East Rutherford, New Jersey is over 3 million square feet, including The Collections, a luxury retail destination anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue and Hermes.

Opening in 2019, the project is approximately 3 million square feet with over 450 retail, food and specialty shops, and complemented by over 18 acres of entertainment, including North America's largest fully enclosed indoor DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park; a 16-story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; Kidzania; a live Performing Arts Theater; 285 foot tall Observation Wheel; luxury movie theatres by CMX; Sea Life Aquarium, Munchies Food Hall, Lego Discovery Center; NHL-size Ice Rink; The Dining Terrace, offering over 15 full-service restaurants and two 18-hole miniature golf attractions. Additionally, the project will feature 'The Collections,' a 200,000 square foot building dedicated to luxury shops, iconic brands and new-to-market, fashion-forward retail.

