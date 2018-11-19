Technavio analysts forecast the global anti-obesity drugs market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

Research on drugs that target both obesity and type 2 diabetes is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global anti-obesity drugs market 2018-2022. The global epidemic of obesity and type 2 diabetes are metabolic syndromes and associated with comorbidities including hypertension and dyslipidemia, which result in cardiovascular diseases in most of the people worldwide. Also, BMI is a strong indicator of both diabetes and insulin resistance.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market is the worldwide increase in both incidence and prevalence of obesity:

Global anti-obesity drugs market: Worldwide increase in both incidence and prevalence of obesity

Obesity is a major public health concern globally. It has been observed that obesity is associated with health behavior and chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. The prevalence and incidence of obesity population worldwide is very high because of the limited efficacy of currently available drugs. The prevalence of obesity remains the highest in the US over the past two decades. Thus, the global increase in the prevalence and incidence of obesity offers huge opportunities for drug manufacturing companies to manufacture innovative and highly effective drugs. Hence, driving the growth of the global anti-obesity drug market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Research has shown that obesity in adults has steadily increased since the 1980's. In 2015 and 2016, around 39.6% of American adults over the age of 20 years were considered as obese. In 2017, Egypt had about 19 million obese adults, which is the highest rate worldwide and the US had the highest percentage of obese children. In 2014, it was reported that 51.6% of the EU's population was overweight."

Global anti-obesity drugs market: Segmentation analysis

The global anti-obesity drugs market research report provides market segmentation by drugs based on the class of obesity (class I anti-obesity drugs, class II anti-obesity drugs and class III anti-obesity drugs) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for 70% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Factors such as increasing prevalence and incidence of obesity in adults and children are expected to drive the market in the Americas, resulting in an increase in the share of the region during the forecast period.

