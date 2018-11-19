The "Europe Energy Drink Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Energy Drink Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 2024.

Energy drink is kind of beverage offering extra energy boost and instant energy to consumers. These energy drinks are high in caffeine, containing additional ingredients such as taurine, guarana and B vitamins. Energy drinks are highly concentrated energy drinks with large amount of caffeine.

Europe is amongst major market for energy drinks. The higher consumption is between the age group of 18-35 years. Changing lifestyle, rising demand for instant energy beverages, innovations with regard to the health and safety ingredients, and rising inclination towards healthier options are driving the energy drink market in region.

Key companies profiled in the report include Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rockstar, Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Amway, Arizona Beverages, Innovation Ventures, LLC, and Nestle S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis

3.1 Global Energy Drinks Market: Trends and Opportunities

Chapter 4. Europe Energy Drink Market

4.1.1 Overview

4.2 Europe Energy Drink Market by Product

4.2.1 Europe Alcoholic Energy Drink Market by Country

4.2.2 Europe Non-Alcoholic Energy Drink Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Energy Drink Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Europe On-trade Energy Drink Distribution Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Off-trade Direct Selling Energy Drink Distribution Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Energy Drink Market by Product Ingredient

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Europe Non-Organic Energy Drink Market by Country

6.1.2 Europe Organic/Natural Energy Drink Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Energy Drink Market by Target Customers

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Europe Teenagers Energy Drink Market by Country

7.1.2 Europe Adults Energy Drink Market by Country

7.1.3 Europe Geriatric Population Energy Drink Market by Country

Chapter 8. Europe Energy Drink Market by Country

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Red Bull GmbH

Monster Beverage Corporation

Rockstar, Inc.

PepsiCo,

The Coca-Cola Company

Lucozade Ribena Suntory

Amway

Arizona Beverages

Innovation Ventures, LLC

Nestle S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6st7s8/europe_energy?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005719/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Sport, Energy and Functional Drinks