The global ureteral catheters market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of surgical procedures. Surgical procedures may be performed either as inpatient cases, day cases, or outpatient cases. According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, the most common surgical procedures are open prostatectomy and transurethral prostatectomy. These surgical procedures at times lead to ureteral injuries. Ureteral injuries are rare surgical complications. It is projected that 52%-82% of iatrogenic injuries arise during gynecological surgical procedures. The increasing number of surgical procedures, such as urethral surgery including urethroplasty, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global ureteral catheters market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing focus on single-use catheters and self-catheterization as one of the key emerging trends in the global ureteral catheters market:

Global ureteral catheters market: Growing focus on single-use catheters and self-catheterization

The growing focus on single-use catheters has significantly contributed to the market. These catheters are important revenue generators in the global ureteral catheters market. Several single-use ureteral catheters are available in market at different prices.

Self-catheterization is the temporary placement of a catheter in the bladder to drain urine. Many healthcare professionals recommend intermittent self-catheterization to patients as it is the safest method of emptying the bladder. Thus, the growing focus on single-use ureteral catheters during surgeries and self-catheterization will drive the growth of the global ureteral catheters market.

"Consumables, such as ureteral catheters, significantly drive sales and recurring revenue for vendors. Many regulatory bodies and governments are recommending the use of single-use devices. This will help in minimizing the risk of infections in patients and healthcare professionals. Some of the leading single-use ureteral catheters include the polyurethane ureteral catheter by C.R. Bard and UroMed PURgreen by UroMed," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global ureteral catheters market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ureteral catheters market by product (intermittent catheters and Foley catheters) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence and increasing number of surgical procedures.

