80+ New Q3 2018 Enterprise Customers Embrace Zimbra Value, Extensibility, Security

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced its Zimbra open source-based collaboration platform for email, calendaring, messaging and more continues to see expanded global adoption. Following the release of Zimbra 8.8, business and government customers are ramping up on Zimbra to take advantage of critical data privacy and security, open source flexibility, and low total cost of ownership. More than 80 new customers deployed Zimbra around the world in Q3, across sectors including education, retail and government, bringing the 2018 Zimbra new customer tally to 310.

Grupo BC, a business process outsourcing leader, based in Europe and Latin America, is among the latest to deploy Zimbra 8.8.

"Grupo BC is in growth mode, and as we rapidly expand into new countries, email and collaboration security is a priority," said Francesc Genové, IT Director, Grupo BC. "Zimbra Network Edition addresses our increasing communications requirements with the flexibility we need to do more business in more places, providing outstanding value and compatibility with the many solutions we rely on every day to drive our business forward."

PT Sasa Inti, an Indonesian food industry leader; Quality Equipment, a major U.S.-based John Deere dealer organization; and India-based Pine Labs, which has more than 70 percent market share as a provider of retail point-of-sale solutions all also deployed Zimbra Network Edition, taking advantage of improved mail archiving in support of new regulation and compliance demands. Zimbra Network Edition is the only email collaboration platform to natively offer real-time backup and restore functionality.

"The market for email and collaboration is increasingly defined by complex business needs that require flexible solutions, follow local regulations, and support users at scale," said Marcus Teo, SVP, Enterprise Sales Marketing, Synacor. "Zimbra 8.8 demonstrates Synacor's readiness to deftly meet a growing range of cloud and on-premises needs, and its continued adoption validates the market's recognition of Zimbra as a leading platform for global collaboration and communication demands."

Some of the recent product developments spurring Zimbra momentum include:

Advanced chat and videoconferencing for better collaboration

Realtime backup and restore out-of-the-box with no hidden cost add-ons

Increased security features, like better encryption and two-factor authentication

The Zimbra community is also increasing momentum, with Synacor gaining numerous new channel partners this year. Members of the Zimbra Partner and User community met at Zimbra ACTIV8 Vietnam and ACTIV8 North America recently to share thoughts about the future direction of the platform, including early insights about Synacor's upcoming Zimbra X product and recently announced BETA for Zimbra X powered by EOSIO. Key discussions at the ACTIV8 events focused on supporting customers moving to cloud delivery, offering new ways to monetize Zimbra for Service Providers, and how to further improve Zimbra's overall usability.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

About Zimbra Email and Collaboration

Zimbra, a Synacor product, is an email and collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks, instant messaging and file sharing, plus add-ons such as videoconferencing, document creation and file storage. Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 160+ countries and is offered through more than 1,900 channel partners. Enterprises, governments and service providers trust Zimbra.

For more information about becoming a Zimbra Channel Partner, visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005821/en/

Contacts:

Meredith Roth

VP, Marketing

Synacor

+1 770-846-1911

mroth@synacor.com

Investor Contact:

David Calusdian

Sharon Merrill Associates

+1 617-542-5300

ir@synacor.com