Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

The 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The NASDAQ 39th Investor Conference in London on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time).

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. Founded in 2000, more than 150,000 users across the globe rely on Insulet's Omnipod Insulin Management System to bring simplicity and freedom to their lives.

On July 1, Insulet assumed direct operations of its Omnipod Insulin Management System product line in Europe, including sales, marketing, training and customer support activities. This allows Insulet to be closer to the diabetes community and identify opportunities to support European customer needs over the long-term, as Insulet does in the United States and Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.myomnipod.com.

