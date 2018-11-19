Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce as Co-chair of Smart Contracts Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantstamp has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce's Executive Committee and the company's CEO Richard Ma will serve as co-chair on the Chamber 's Smart Contracts Alliance . The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world's first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry, meets with legislators and industry leaders in order to promote the real-world application of smart contracts and blockchain technology.

"The Chamber of Digital Commerce has an excellent track record of educating policymakers in order to facilitate the passage of informed policies that support innovation and commerce," says Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma. "I look forward to furthering this effort as the new co-chair of the Smart Contracts Alliance."

As CEO of Quantstamp, Richard has helped lead initiatives to improve the secure mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Quantstamp also works with enterprise clients to help them build blockchain solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Quantstamp to the Chamber of Digital Commerce," says Perianne Boring, Founder & President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. "We look forward to working with Richard Ma and leveraging Quantstamp's expertise and professionalism as we move our smart contracts efforts forward."

On October 25, the Chamber of Digital Commerce's Smart Contracts Alliance held its "Get Smart on Smart Contracts" roundtable event in San Francisco. Olga V. Mack, Vice President of Strategy at Quantstamp, addressed the audience and expressed Quantstamp's passion in proliferating safe smart contracts. She also explained how the Quantstamp protocol, tools and services help build critical infrastructure for blockchain technology. Olga urged attendees to get in touch and explore opportunities to collaborate with Quantstamp.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a smart contract security company that is developing the Quantstamp protocol and automated security tools, and conducts manual audits. The Quantstamp protocol aims to enhance smart contract security and the reputation of projects that create smart contracts by producing openly accessible scan reports.

