Dense Air to enable "Neutral Host Small Cells" for 4G and 5G

Dense Air today announced it had completed the acquisition of the 2.5 GHz Spectrum Management Rights from Blue Reach and Cayman Wireless in New Zealand. The combined spectrum assets provide 70 MHz spectrum in the 2.5 GHz Band (3GPP Band 7 and Band 41).

Dense Air is a new class of wholesale network operator, that "enhances and extends" the coverage and capacity of existing Mobile Networks and will operate as a "Carrier of Carriers" operator, typically on a neutral host basis. Dense Air uses a comprehensive portfolio of 4G and 5G small cells to offer services to Mobile Operators in licensed spectrum dedicated to small cells for densification/extension deployments. Dense Air provides operational support and technology platforms that enable targeted mass deployment of 4G and 5G small cells. The acquired spectrum assets in New Zealand enable Dense Air to start its operations almost immediately.

Paul Senior, CEO of Dense Air said "We are very excited about the opportunity to bring a completely new type of wholesale service to New Zealand's network operators. Dense Air's service offering will complement existing 4G investments and planned 5G deployments. By adding neutral host 4G and 5G small cells, running in licensed spectrum to networks at cell edge, either outdoors or indoors we can dramatically improve the service experience to end users. Our solution increases speeds and network capacity. Importantly, Dense Air doesn't and won't compete in any way with existing retail service providers. Our mission is to help MNOs and MVNOs improve their business cases for pervasive 4G and 5G networks by densification."

What is Dense Air?

An optimised network densification and network extension service.

Solution delivered using Indoor and Outdoor Small Cells

Service operates in licensed, dedicated spectrum

Dense Air Small Cells provide services on a "Neutral Host" basis

We support 4G LTE and soon 5G NR networks

Services are offered on a wholesale "Carrier of Carriers" basis

We DO NOT compete with Mobile or Fixed Operators or other Retail Service Providers

Our services are delivered in Urban, Suburban or Rural areas

The focus is on mobile use cases, including enhanced Mobile Broadband, IoT, Public Safety

About DENSE AIR

Dense Air is based in London, UK and has offices in Ireland, Belgium and Portugal; it's target launch markets. Dense Air provides unique "carrier of carriers" neutral host small cell services to deliver cost effective densification to any existing LTE Mobile Carrier or Service Provider. Dense Air is conducting extensive trials and Proof-of-Concepts in 2018 and will offer commercial services in 2019, including in the recently acquired spectrum in New Zealand.

