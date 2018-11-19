Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Blockchain Holdings Announces Private Placement Offering

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: BCX) proposes to raise up to C$1,000,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 2,000,000 shares at a price of C$0.50 per share of the Company (the "Offering"). The Company may pay a finder's fee.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, and securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-months and one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities law. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for the development of proprietary indexes and ancillary data products for emerging blockchain and digital currency markets, and for working capital and general corporate purposes .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

Through our proprietary portal BCXdata.com, Blockchain Holdings provides investors and fund managers with unique insights into the growing ecosystem of crypto-assets. BCXdata.com captures and aggregates data from different blockchains for use and analysis with a clean and approachable API. With a portfolio of proprietary tools, the Company is giving users an institutional-grade analysis package that forms the basis for an extended suite of product offerings in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Burke

+1 604 220 2000

mpb@primarycapital.net Alan Tam, CFO

+1 604 377-7575

alantamca@gmail.com

This press release was prepared by management of Blockchain Holdings Ltd., which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528498/Blockchain-Holdings-Announces-Private-Placement-Offering