The United Kingdom (U.K.) stands next to the United States of America (U.S.A.) in coming up with latest technologies to combat the spread of cancer. The cancer screening market in the U.K. is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Cancer screening market in the U.K. is classified by end users, screening type, and applications. By end users, it is further classified into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. By screening type, it is classified into laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing. By application type, it is further classified into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal type.

Increasing prevalence of cancer, funded initiatives from the government side and the growing trend to follow a sedentary lifestyle are the Key growth factors in this region.

The complicated regulatory framework has the potential to halt the growth of the market. The exorbitant cost of the services and medicinal methodologies can cease he growth of the market.

The key players operating in the valve market are Abbott Healthcare, Agilent, Becton Dickinson, Biomedical Diagnostics, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in this study

1.3 Executive summary

Chapter 2: Cancer screening market in the U.K. market overview

2.1. The U.K. market overview market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. The U.K. market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis cancer screening market in the U.K.

2.4. Porter's five forces analysis

Chapter 3. Cancer screening market in the U.K. by end users

3.1. Hospitals Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2. Laboratories Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. Independent physicians and clinics Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4. Cancer screening market in the U.K. by screening type

4.1. Laboratory testing Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.2. Genetic testing Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. Imaging testing Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Biopsy testing Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. Endoscopy testing Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5. Cancer screening market in the U.K. by application

5.1. Lung cancer Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.2. Breast cancer Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. Melanoma cancer Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. Kidney cancer Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. Colorectal cancer Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 6: Competitive landscape

6.1. Abbott Laboratories (*)

6.1. a. Company snapshot

6.1. b. Product offerings

6.1. c. Growth strategies

6.1. d. Initiatives

6.1. e. Geographical presence

6.1. f. Key numbers

6.2. Agilent Technologies

6.3. Becton Dickinson

6.4. Biomedical Diagnostics

6.5. Qiagen

6.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.7. Bio-Rad

(*) all the information are similar for the mentioned companies

Chapter 7: Conclusion

