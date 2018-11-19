Riot Blockchain, Inc.: Riot Blockchain Releases 3rd Quarter Results

Company Generates $2.4 Million in Revenue for the Quarter on the Production of 319 Bitcoins and 1,182 Litecoin

CASTLE ROCK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("the Company") announced the filing of its unaudited results for the third quarter on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2018. The entire document can be viewed on the Company's website or at SEC.gov.

Highlights from the quarter as of September 30, 2018 include:

Generated approximately $2.3 million in revenue on the production of 319 Bitcoins (including BCash as converted) and 1,182 Litecoins for the quarter

Positive gross margin maintained despite a decline in the average price of Bitcoin quarter over quarter

Cash, cash equivalents, digital currencies, and prepaid contracts/expenses of $6.9 million

No long-term debt

Net loss of approximately $6.2 million. This net loss was largely attributable to Selling, General and Administrative expenses of $6.0 million, which includes legal fees associated with the increased level of regulatory matters, litigation, and general corporate activities relative to last year.

14,197,763 weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Business update and highlights:

Riot has received written notification from the SEC that the SEC has terminated its examination under Section 8(e) of certain of the Company's registration statements, which the Company had previously announced earlier this year. The previously disclosed separate SEC investigation associated with the subpoena received April 9, 2018 is still ongoing, and the Company has been cooperating with the SEC in that investigation.

Riot's fully owned hashing power is around 94 Petahash, which ranks the company among the largest publicly listed miners of Bitcoin

Riot maintains ownership of approximately 12.9% of goNumerical Ltd (dba "Coinsquare"). Coinsquare is a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Canada. The most recent public valuation of Coinsquare on a 100% basis was at approximately C$430 million (US$326M)

Riot is actively investigating the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange in select states in the U.S. and continues to sign partners with the goal to launch in 2019

The Company continues the development of its own private Bitcoin Mining Pool. Mining pools are groups of miners that work as a team and contribute their hashing power to solving computations that secure the blockchain

Riot continues to receive and evaluate various opportunities including those related to the acquisition of additional capital

