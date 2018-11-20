.Cloud Domain Name Enters China Economy With Accreditation From China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New gTLD (generic top-level domain) .Cloud is pleased to announce it has received accreditation from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

This marks a strategic step for the Registry and parent Italian company Aruba S.p.A, in expanding its international partner network in the region. Accreditation means that .Cloud domains can be registered and hosted in China's mainland.

Mou Mukherjee, Head of Registry Services at .Cloud, comments, "Our success is based on our partnerships and we are eager to collaborate with Chinese registrars and technology providers. These partners play a significant role in guiding Chinese businesses into the future of the digital economy by helping them build, boost, and protect their online identity."

China's booming digital economy has created a hotbed of digital innovation, and the country has rapidly become a leading global force in digital innovation. This has spurred huge growth in cloud services led by government initiatives, online shopping, online payments, the sharing economy, social media, casual gaming, video streaming and other B2C services.

China'scloud computing market has grown significantly since 2010 according to the Report of Prospects and Investment Strategy Planning on China Cloud Computing Industry (2017-2022) published by Forward Intelligence Co. Ltd., a special market research institute. Its market size reached 178.2 billion yuan in 2016, up 18.8 percent year-on-year. The industry will grow by at least 30 percent year-on-year on average in the coming five years. By 2020, China's cloud computing market is projected to reach 686.6 billion yuan (about $103.6 billion).

With a future focus on cloud computing and digital transformation, the .Cloud domain will be an attractive option for any Chinese business or brand that wants to declare their technical advancement or share their modern mindset. Today, the term "cloud" has become synonymous with innovation, modern technology, and the future of business.

The .Cloud domain launched in February 2016 and through support from its registrar partners has secured more than 155,000 registrations in over 180 countries. From digital platforms like Rio.Cloud, to startups like Food.Cloud, Fashion.Cloud, and Reward.Cloud - .Cloud is a modern domain for all businesses.

Aruba S.p.A., founded in 1994, is the leading company in Italy for data center, cloud solutions, web hosting, email, certified email (PEC) and domain registration services. It boasts extensive experience when it comes to building and managing data centers, with an active European network, as well as the 3 data centers it owns in Italy and another one due to be ready in 2020. In the north of Italy, close to Milan, Aruba has built the biggest Italian data center campus with a surface area of 200,000m(2) The company manages over 2 million domains, 7 million email accounts, 5 million certified email (PEC) accounts, 130,000 physical and virtual servers and a total of more than 4.7 million customers.

