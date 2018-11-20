Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Nov 20, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and Fujitsu Limited today announced their decision to practically implement a judging support system which they have been developing, with the aim of achieving real time judging support that is fair and accurate. The judging support system will now be tested at a forthcoming World Cup event and targeted for deployment at the 2019 World Championships held by FIG, a global organization that governs gymnastics disciplines, including artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.In addition, FIG and Fujitsu have signed a contract for a new partnership program to promote the deployment of the judging support system to be used by its Continental Unions and Member Federations for training and education purposes and for use at their competitions. FIG oversees national gymnastics organizations, while setting gymnastics rules and hosting international competitions. Fujitsu is a leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services to overcome challenges in the society. The two parties started collaboration in 2017, and have worked together with the aim of implementing a judging support system. Based on this collaboration, in 2017, for the first time in an international competition, competition data necessary for the further development of the judging support system was captured at the 47th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Montreal, Canada. In 2018, technical verification of the judging support system for gymnastics was made at the 48th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar.Future PlansThe judging support system is planned to be deployed at the 49th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in 2019, scheduled to be held in Stuttgart, Germany. Accordingly, it will support scoring for certain competitions, as FIG and Fujitsu aim to expand the application of the technology. Both parties will continue to develop the technology, aiming to automate judges' scores from 2020.Overview of the Judging Support SystemSupplementing the visual observations of judges, the system developed by Fujitsu and Fujitsu Laboratories will assist judges in coming to accurate determination of elements by capturing the gymnasts' movements with 3D laser sensors and analyzing as numerical data. Screenshots of the Judging Support SystemScreenshots of the Judging Support SystemAbout the Partnership ProgramFIG and Fujitsu have agreed to a new partnership program to promote the deployment of the judging support system at national gymnastics championships held in countries around the world. They will also work together to advance the use of ICT in gymnastics beyond judging support, for athlete training and for entertainment applications.Features1) Global deployment of the judging support system- Start use in 2019 at competitions held by FIG, promote system implementation in leading countries by 2024, and for 2028, promote expansion to as many as possible of FIG's 146 member countries.2) Use of ICT to strengthen athletic capabilities- Provide training solutions that utilize athletes' performance data as well as the technologies and skills database obtained by the judging support system- Develop and implement E-learning for judges to improve their skills and spread the knowledge of scoring rules3) Improvement of entertainment applications and expansion of fan-base- Offer TV and online broadcasting contents, while providing display boards and smartphone systems for visitors at competitions, to make gymnastics more entertaining- Maintenance of database, early implementation of digital marketing to expand the fan-base of gymnastics sports and improve profitability- Establishment of an annual award by Fujitsu to be presented at one of FIG's World Championships, contributing to raising the popularity of gymnastics sportsAbout the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)The International Gymnastics Federation is the governing body for Gymnastics worldwide. It is the oldest established international federation of an Olympic sport and has participated in the Olympic Games since their revival in 1896. The FIG governs eight sports: Gymnastics for All, Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline - including Double Mini-trampoline and Tumbling -, Aerobics, Acrobatics, and Parkour. It counts 146 national member federations and has its headquarters in the Olympic Capital of Lausanne (SUI).About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. 