Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2018) - NexTech AR Solutions (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") is pleased to announce a partnership with Cannabis Creative Group, a cannabis centric website design and development, online marketing, and consulting services company with offices in Newton, MA. NexTech and Cannabis Creative have agreed to refer clients to each other under a mutual referral agreement.

Under the agreement NexTech will offer AR business solutions for e-commerce, e-learning and live streaming events utilizing their 3D Aritize App which offers AR channels for brands, live on iOS and Google Play. NexTech will also offer project management, 3D asset creation as well as full production of AR scenes, content design and content management.

Some of Cannabis Creative's recent clients include High Purity Natural Products, Tricann Alternatives, the National Cannabis Risk Management Association, Fronto King, Cambio Naturals, Revolutionary Clinics and CBDease Products. "This is a win-win partnership where NexTech gets exposure to the growing list of clients while Cannabis Creative gets to offer a complete end to end augmented reality program for clients," comments Sharon Shapcott VP Sales, NexTech.

"Cannabis Creative Group is excited to partner with NexTech AR Solutions. We think that with NexTech AR technology, cannabis companies are able to create an educational and innovative experience that will set their dispensary apart from others," Dan Serard, Business Development Executive, Cannabis Creative Group.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing augmented reality to the Cannabis market by turning 2D products into exciting 3D consumer experiences. NexTech is currently developing a proprietary and disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) advertising and education platform that uniquely engages by connecting brands and retailers through a fully immersive 3D AR experience called Native AR. NexTech launched its ARitize app in August 2018, which is capable of hosting many brands 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google play store which it intends to ARitize.

About Cannabis Creative Group

Cannabis Creative Group is a full-service digital marketing agency providing a suite of marketing solutions including branding, web design & development, SEO, packaging design, print, social and email marketing for 420-friendly companies. Recent clients include High Purity Natural Products, Tricann Alternatives, the National Cannabis Risk Management Association, Fronto King, Cambio Naturals, Revolutionary Clinics and CBDease Products.

