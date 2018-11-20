Kinnevik: Financial results for the third quarter 2018 for Global Fashion Group

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today published financial results for the third quarter 2018 for Global Fashion Group, comprising of the regional businesses Lamoda, Dafiti, Zalora, The Iconic and Namshi.

Global Fashion Group will host a conference call today, 20 November 2018, at 10.00 CET to present the results for the third quarter 2018. Participants are welcome to join by phone using the below dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 (0) 850336574 UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9105 Confirmation code 8947333

Summary financials for Global Fashion Group can be found on the following pages of this press release.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Pressrelease (http://hugin.info/1114/R/2226171/873642.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire

