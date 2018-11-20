Nasdaq Riga decided on November 20, 2018 to immediately suspend trading in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" shares (RKB1R, ISIN code: LV0000100378). Trading has been suspended until the publication of a price-sensitive information and has been applied to protect the interests of investors. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.