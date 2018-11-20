The "Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing in healthcare market in Europe is expected to reach a value of USD 0.76 billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2018-2023.

Europe has strong and stable research and development infrastructure and with top-notch research in healthcare-related additive manufacturing along with a pool of educational institutions to provide relevant training for skill development.

In Europe, Germany has the highest incidences of self-reported hearing loss. The adoption rate of hearing aids by these people is 76%. Thus, there lies a huge unmet demand for hearing aids in the market. Since almost all hearing aids are 3D printed, the market in the European region is expected to grow positively. The situation is the same for dental implants. With an increasing number of procedures for dental implants, the need for customized procedures has risen.

Most of the traditional manufacturing companies, which prefer doing things the old way, do not find it feasible to experiment with new technologies like 3D printing. Also, they do not research adequately in emerging use cases in the market, and this is inhibiting the faster penetration of the technology in the European region.

Key Players Profiled Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems

Organovo

Renishaw

Formlabs

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview

Chapter 3. EU5 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview

Chapter 4. Rest of Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6. Conclusion

