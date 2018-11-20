As from November 21, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by GomSpace Group AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until December 3 2018. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: GOMX TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011973643 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163716 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 21, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by GomSpace Group AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: GOMX BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011973650 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163717 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.