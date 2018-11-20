Pivit Exploration Inc.: PIVIT EXPLORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT)("Pivit" or the "Company") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") by way of the issuance of up to 1,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to $225,000.

Net proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes and to advance the Corporation's gold exploration projects in Canada.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Corporation may pay cash finder's fees on subscriptions under the Financing equal to 7%.

About Pivit Exploration Inc.

Pivit Exploration (CSE: PIVT) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration, with an emphasis on gold. The focus of the company is the district-scale Whirlwind Jack Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, as well as the Moosehead East Gold Project in Newfoundland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

