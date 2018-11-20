Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2018) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI), the world's leading provider of commercial grade auto-acquire mobile satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has been granted US patent No. 10,014,563 for its invention of a low cost, low power, and low insertion loss tunable phase shifter technology.

This is the first patent C-COM has been granted and comes as a result of its ongoing research and development of a new Electronically Steerable Ka-band Phased Array Antenna project, which is being developed in partnership with the University of Waterloo under the guidance of Dr. Safieddin (Ali) Safavi-Naeini, director of the Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS) and with the assistance from the Ontario Centers for Excellence (OCE) and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

This unique low-cost phase shifter is based on an electrically tunable structure using a high dielectric constant material which requires very little power to activate and allows for a fast change of phase with minimal loss over the entire Ka-band frequency range and beyond.

"Our research team is using this new technology to develop its first fully passive phased array antenna made of 4X4 intelligent modules which will be tested early next year," said Dr. Safieddin Safavi-Naeini, a professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo. "It opens the way to electronically steerable mobile antennas for both commercial and personal device applications, which are now under development in our lab," Safavi-Naeini continued.

"This patented invention provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by the University of Waterloo's research team," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "We intend to apply this technology to manufacture the next generation of affordable phased array antennas," Klein added.

ABOUT C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed a proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a geostationary satellite with just the press of a button, enabling high-speed Internet connectivity where terrestrial markets are overloaded or simply don't exist. The company has sold approximately 8,000 systems to customers in over 100 countries providing service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

In partnership with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo's Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS), C-COM has been developing a next generation Ka-band flat panel antenna based on advanced phased array technology for enabling high-throughput mobility applications over satellite: land, airborne and maritime. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com.



iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about ongoing research and development, possible products resulting from such research and development and the potential applications for such products all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Ongoing research and development may not have the results anticipated, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released, may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM's ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

