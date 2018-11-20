Bitcoin SV Mines 64 MB Block as Support for Bitcoin SV Grows

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bitcoin SV, the new full node implementation for Bitcoin Cash (BCH) mined a 64MB block, the world's largest ever on a public blockchain. The huge block was mined by CoinGeek Mining, during an on-going Professional Stress Test of the BCH network. Just one hour before, a 38MB block was mined, also using the Bitcoin SV implementation, by SVPool, a personal initiative of nChain's Chief Scientist Dr. Craig Wright. That 38MB block held the record for largest block mined on a public blockchain until the 64 MB block dwarfed it.

Firms in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space have come out in support of Bitcoin SV, in light of the recent Bitcoin Cash hard fork.

Money Button, which runs Yours.org allowing users to monetize content in Bitcoin Cash, said in a blog post that "Bitcoin SV is the closest blockchain to the original Bitcoin protocol," which the company said "fully and completely solved the problem of sound money for the entire world."

Blockchain-powered social media platform Matter.cash tweeted that it was running Bitcoin SV, but added, "We are still open on how to support both ABC and SV, and for now we needed to make a decision to move forward."

Alex Agut of HandCash said his company will be following the Bitcoin SV ruleset "exclusively," because of the "honest hash" used for mining operations, that is, hash power not borrowed from other networks.

James Belding of Tokenized, the company that was recently awarded £5 million for its Bitcoin Cash tokenization solution, tweeted, "The Tokenized team will be supporting Bitcoin SV (BSV) exclusively. We firmly believe in the original vision of Bitcoin

Video streaming platform Keyport.tv tweeted, "We stand in support of Bitcoin SV because we believe that @nChainGlobal and @RealCoinGeek have the right plan to scale Bitcoin to global money."

Bitcoin Cash wallet Centbee said in a tweet that it was supporting "the original Bitcoin Protocol as described in the Satoshi Nakamoto white paper. @BitcoinSVNode is the only implementation that follows this protocol and that is why we support it."

The Bitcoin SV project was created at the request of and sponsored by Antiguan-based CoinGeek Mining, with development work initiated by nChain. The project is owned by the Antiguan-based bComm Association on behalf of the global BCH community, and the Bitcoin SV code is made available under the open source MIT license. For more information about Bitcoin SV, visit www.bitcoinsv.io.