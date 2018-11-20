National Restaurant Group Provides 16 Location Purchase Order

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2018) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) (the Company) is pleased to announce that its UK subsidiary has received a purchase order for installation of its proprietary optimization technology at 16 casual dining restaurants.

After an initial installation of Smartcool technology on 3 restaurant locations for a National restaurant group, the company has received a purchase order for 16 additional locations. The initial installation encompassed application of the Smartcool technology on both heat pumps (which provide heating and air conditioning) and refrigeration for the restaurants. Results of the initial installations exceeded the customers criteria yielding over 20% savings on the energy consumed by the equipment it was controlling.

Ted Konyi, CEO, commented "this follow on Purchase Order represents significant additional revenue for the UK subsidiary of the Company. We have worked diligently to bring this business forward and expect that this order should be followed by many more with this customer. The successful installation has already generated interest from others in this market vertical of restaurants and other prepared food establishments."

This National Restaurant Chain operates over 500 locations in the UK, represented by 8 different brands, primarily in the casual dining space. The Chain continues to grow organically through additional locations and by way of acquisition. The installation of Smartcool's technology is assisting this company and many others in achieving their goals of corporate social responsibility. In addition to the economic benefit, more of the Company's customers are looking to achieve green targets.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC) is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

For more information please visit www: smartcool.net and www: totalenergyconcepts.com

Investor inquiries

Mike Kordysz

Vice President, Investor Relations

TEL +1 604 904 8632 EMAIL mike.kordysz@smartcool.net

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements".Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events.Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning.Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the company's belief in the growth opportunities in the USA.These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.Risks that may prevent or delay the forward looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market.It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.smartcool.net.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.