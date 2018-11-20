Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, is now available to Freesat consumers across the UK for a subscription fee of £5.99 per month. Freesat is the UK's leading subscription-free satellite TV platform with a reach of over 2 million households. With over 128 million registered users and 13.0 million paying subscribers as of September, 30th 2018, Eros Now offers the largest library of over 11,000 Indian films, music videos, TV shows and originals.

Eros Now is the number one destination for Bollywood (Hindi) and other regional Indian content. The platform offers access to a selection of HD entertainment content which is constantly updated to include the best of blockbuster movies in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Punjabi as well as Indian music and music videos.

The addition of the Eros Now app enables Freesat customers to enjoy premium Indian entertainment on-demand. Complementing the current on-demand offering, which includes iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix and YouTube amongst others, Eros Now will help Freesat bring together the best content from the South Asia's key TV and film selection.

Alistair Thom, Managing Director at Freesat, said: "We are delighted to work with Eros Now to strengthen our growing on-demand line-up. At Freesat, we are constantly looking at partnerships which deliver great value to our viewers and add variety to the content we offer. Our ambition is to provide the best of TV from all over the world and introducing this exciting Bollywood platform to our viewers is a great step in that direction."

Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital at Eros Now, said: "Our integration with Freesat is a further step in our endeavor to reach out globally to those seeking the best in Indian entertainment across multiple screens and seamless user experience by being platform agnostic. We are excited to bring our app into Freesat's 2 million homes and provide them with rich and compelling content from movies and music, to TV shows."

About Freesat

Freesat is the UK's subscription-free satellite television platform, offering brilliant free recordable TV together with the latest streaming services, including catch-up and pay-as-you-go. First and foremost, we're about giving our viewers content, choice and amazing value. But we're also innovative, ambitious and agile, whether that's adding new services on our platform, finding new ways to help the channels that work with us, or exporting our technology to broadcasters in new territories. We invest our profits back into the business, helping to maintain a great user experience for all our customers.

Established in 2007 by the BBC and ITV, Freesat reaches 2 million homes each week and is available via TV and set-top box. Our customers have access to a wide range of channels providing entertainment, news, music, and children's programming and on-demand and catch-up favourites such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, YouTube and Netflix.

Our user interface and management platform, Metaphor provides international TV companies with connected TV solutions. We are a founding member of the Free TV Alliance in Europe and in 2016 we launched an audience analytics and insight service in association with TVbeat.

www.freesat.co.uk

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 128 million registered users and 13.0 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

