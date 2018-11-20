Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2018) - ePower Metals Inc. (TSXV: EPWR) (OTCQB: EPWMF) (the "Company" or "ePower Metals") announces that the Company has been approved by the OTC Markets Group for a listing of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "EPWMF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EPWR". In addition the Company also announces that its common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services with The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB. The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation; a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must meet a minimum bid price test, be current in their financial reporting, and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EPWMF/quote.

About ePower Metals

ePower Metals Inc. is committed to creating significant shareholder value by advancing a high-quality portfolio of Metals for the Future - cobalt, copper and manganese. The Company believes these metals are undervalued, and that the Company is strategically positioned to have significant potential to provide future supply to the growing rechargeable battery industry. With cobalt projects in Idaho and Suriname, ePower is well placed to develop significant cobalt resources in in the face of tightly constrained cobalt market supply.

Michael Collins

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

ePower Metals Inc.

1507 - 1030 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver BC, V6E 2Y3

Telephone: (604) 428-6128

Facsimile: (604) 428-6430

Website: www.epowermetals.com

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this document may include forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management's current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of ePower Metals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. ePower Metal's actual results, programs, activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbor.