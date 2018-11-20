AmeriCann, Inc.: Massachusetts Officially Launches Adult-Use Cannabis Market

AmeriCann is Poised to Benefit from the Emergence of the Only Adult-Use Market in the Eastern United States

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), a cannabis company that is developing cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities announces the commencement of Adult-Use sales in Massachusetts. Adults over 21 years of age now have a safe, legal market to purchase laboratory tested cannabis and cannabis products in Massachusetts.

Industry experts believe that the Massachusetts adult-use market, in conjunction with its existing medical program, will exceed $1 billion annually generating hundreds of millions in taxes for the Commonwealth. Massachusetts has a population of 6.8 million people and over 47 million people live within a 4 hour drive of Boston, MA.

"AmeriCann identified the potential of Massachusetts and executed a plan to make a major impact in the Commonwealth several years ago," stated Tim Keogh. "The official launch of the Adult-Use program validates our efforts to secure nearly a million square feet of infrastructure to serve this market where demand may outstrip supply for the foreseeable future."

AmeriCann has commenced construction on the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC) on a 52-acre parcel located in Southeastern Massachusetts. The MMCC project is designed and approved for 987,000 sq. ft. of cannabis cultivation and processing infrastructure. The facilities will be developed in phases and will support both the existing medical cannabis and the newly emerging adult-use cannabis market. The Company also announced plans to build and operate an advanced large-scale processing and product manufacturing facility at the MMCC.

AmeriCann, through a 100% owned subsidiary AmeriCann Brands, Inc., plans to provide extraction and product manufacturing support to the entire MMCC project, as well as to other licensed cannabis farmers throughout regulated markets. In addition to large-scale extraction of cannabis plant material, AmeriCann Brands plans to produce branded consumer packaged goods including cannabis beverages, vaporizer products, edible products, non-edible products and concentrates at the state-of-the-art facility.

AmeriCann plans to replicate the brands, technology and innovations developed at its MMCC project to new markets as a multi-state licensed operator.

Massachusetts Voters legalized marijuana by approving election ballot questions. Recreational marijuana was legalized in 2016 and medical marijuana in 2012. As the first approved adult-use cannabis market on the Eastern U.S., Massachusetts has the potential to become the epicenter for cannabis innovation and research.

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center

Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC), is a one million square foot sustainable greenhouse facility in Freetown, Mass which is being developed by AmeriCann. The first phase of the facility is scheduled to open and be ready for cannabis cultivation, processing, and infused product production in the spring of 2019. Once fully developed, the MMCC design calls for a research facility, a training center, corporate offices, a quality-assurance laboratory, and a facility for manufacturing cannabis-infused food, nutraceuticals and consumer packaged cannabis goods.

AmeriCann, through a 100% owned subsidiary AmeriCann Brands, Inc., plans to provide extraction and product manufacturing support to the entire MMCC project, as well as to other licensed cannabis farmers throughout regulated markets. In addition to large-scale extraction of cannabis plant material, AmeriCann Brands has applied for a license to produce branded consumer packaged goods including cannabis beverages, vaporizer products, edible products, non-edible products and concentrates at the state-of-the-art facility.

AmeriCann intends to open similar facilities in states in which cannabis is legal for medical and adult use.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN) is a publicly traded cannabis company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann uses greenhouse technology which is superior to the current industry standard of growing cannabis in warehouse facilities under artificial lights. According to industry experts, by capturing natural sunlight, greenhouses use 25 percent fewer light bulbs, and utility bills are up to 75 percent less than in typical warehouse cultivation facilities. As such, AmeriCann's Cannopy System enables cannabis to be produced with a greatly reduced carbon footprint, making the final product less expensive. Additionally, greenhouse construction costs are nearly half of warehouse construction costs.

The first publicly traded Certified B Corp in the cannabis industry, AmeriCann has proven its commitment to sustainable, clean cultivation of medical cannabis and to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability.

More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, which the Company recently filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:

Corporate:

AmeriCann, Inc.

1550 Wewatta Street

2nd Floor

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 862-9000

info@americann.co

www.americann.co

@ACANinfo on Twitter

@AmeriCann on Facebook

@AmeriCannInc on Instagram

AmeriCann, Inc on LinkedIn

Media:

Teak Media + Communication

Stacy Wilbur

stacy@teakmedia.com

617-269-7171

Investors:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

(917) 658-7878

SOURCE: AmeriCann, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528576/Massachusetts-Officially-Launches-Adult-Use-Cannabis-Market