Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2018) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) announces that an analyst's research report has been released by US-based capital markets consulting firm, RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG"). The report provides an in-depth overview of the Company's turnkey solar energy solutions to mid and large-scale commercial and industrial customers. It also provides an investment rationale, SWOT analysis, and an overview of the global solar market.

A copy of this initial research report can be accessed by visiting the investors section of UGE's corporate website (www.ugei.com/investors) or by contacting Trevor Brucato, Managing Director at RBMG. The research report is also accessible on Capital IQ, Zacks, FactSet and Thomson Reuters.

About RB Milestone Group, LLC

RB Milestone Group ("RBMG") is a U.S. based consulting firm with offices in Stamford, CT and New York, NY. RBMG specializes in assisting small and venture-stage companies with enhancing: corporate strategy, business development, investor awareness, market intelligence and research. RBMG partners with clients internationally and across a wide range of industry segments, including: energy, technology, cleantech, mining, oil & gas, healthcare, consumer goods, and professional services. Staff specialists have diverse sector knowledge centered on capital markets. Website: www.rbmilestone.com.

About UGE International Ltd.

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through its low cost of solar energy solutions. UGE helps commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, thus generating long-term economic and environmental returns. With over 370 MW of global experience and over 630 projects completed, UGE works daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

UGE Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release and the aforementioned research report may contain forward-looking information that involves material assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those associated with, loss of markets, expected sales, future revenue recognition, currency fluctuations, the effect of global and regional economic conditions, industry conditions, changes in laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, the lack of qualified personnel or management, fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates, demand for the Company's products, and availability of funding. The Company's performance could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if they do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release or the MD&A, as applicable, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections.

