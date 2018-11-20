A Top Marijuana Stock You Likely Haven't Considered"Jing, did I miss the boat on marijuana stocks?" my neighbor Larry asked me during our block party last month.Larry is not alone. After seeing how much weed stocks have skyrocketed earlier this year, everyone wants a piece of the action. But then the U.S. stock market had a major pullback and marijuana stocks have taken some serious losses in recent weeks.Have we hit a bottom yet? At this point, even the most bullish weed stock investors may be having second thoughts about putting their money in the cannabis industry again.Also, given the still-bloated valuations of many marijuana companies, people are.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...