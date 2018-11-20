The "European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European hosted Internet Protocol (IP) telephony and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market continues on a strong growth trajectory that is creating value for businesses and growth opportunities for service providers. Continued Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) decommissioning is creating opportunities to move businesses to Internet Protocol (IP)-based communications solutions, including line-side voice over IP (VoIP) access, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking, cloud private branch exchange (PBX) and UCaaS.

Other factors driving hosted services adoption in Europe include the following:

Expanding choices due to proliferation of service offerings by domestic and international providers

Improved service functionality and reliability, as well as better user and admin experiences

Compelling solution packaging and pricing (including bundling with mobile voice and data plans)

Most European markets remain less fragmented than the US market. Many national telecom carriers hold leading positions in their domestic hosted IP telephony and UCaaS markets. However, competition is intensifying in most European countries due to the influx of market participants responding to rising demand for next-generation cloud communications solutions.

To better compete in a growing and gradually maturing space, service providers are enhancing their UCaaS solutions and broader portfolios, as well as engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) often involving international (primarily US-based) service providers looking for access to European channels and customers. M&A activity is also sometimes driven by the need to enhance overall service provider market positions, expand geographic footprints or gain technological synergies.

Price pressures will help boost adoption, but will restrain revenue growth rates. Despite price declines providers will continue to experience double-digit revenue growth rates over the next seven years.

Other factors that will negatively affect market growth rates include the following:

Continued customer concerns over the reliability and security of cloud communications

Large investments in premises-based solutions that still deliver value

Decision-maker confusion about vendor technology roadmaps and strategies

Research Scope

This study discusses important customer, competitive and technology trends in the European hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market. It identifies key growth opportunities and service provider success strategies. It also provides a market size estimate, as well as installed base and provider revenue forecasts. Furthermore, this study includes a provider market share and competitive position analysis.

Market participants platform vendors, service providers, channel partners and IT/telecom decision makers can leverage this study to develop sustainable business strategies and gain share in the European hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market. They can benchmark their solutions portfolios and market approaches against customer requirements and competitor achievements. They can also receive valuable insights on opportunities to differentiate and enhance customer value.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Research Service Will Answer

Market Readiness

Market Overview-Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Ecosystem

Market Overview-Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Channels Discussion

Channel SWOT Analysis

3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market

Market Drivers

Top IT Challenges Faced by European Businesses in 2017

Top Drivers for IT Investment Among European Businesses from 2018-2019

Top Cloud Benefits for IT and Communications Solutions Perceived By European Businesses

Market Restraints

Top Risks of Using the Cloud for IT Communications Solutions Perceived by European Businesses

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market

Forecast Assumptions

Installed Base and Revenue Forecast

Installed Users and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Demand Analysis

Demand Analysis Discussion

Plans for Moving Applications to the Cloud

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Select Service Providers and Platform Vendors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Decision-Making Factors When Selecting a Cloud Provider

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Market Disruption

Growth Opportunity 1-Cloud Contact Center

Growth Opportunity 2-Mobile-first Strategy

Growth Opportunity 3-Advanced Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 5-Mid-Market and Large Enterprise

Growth Opportunity 6-Micro-Businesses

Growth Opportunity 7-Channel Development

Growth Opportunity 8-Outsource Technology Expertise

Growth Opportunity 9-Optimize Internal Processes

Growth Opportunity 10-User Adoption Services

Growth Opportunity 11-International Expansion

Growth Opportunity 12-Analytics Tools

Growth Opportunity 13-Customer Portal

Growth Opportunity 14-Tailored Packaging Pricing

Growth Opportunity 15-Improved Customer Retention

Growth Opportunity 16-Hybrid Architectures

Growth Opportunity 17-Adjacencies/Up-sell/Cross-Sell

Growth Opportunity 18-AI Boosts User and Customer Value

Growth Opportunity 19-The New UC

Growth Opportunity 20-Digital Customer Engagement

Growth Opportunity 21-Vertical Strategies

Growth Opportunity 22-Cloud Migration Flexibility and Incentives

Growth Opportunity 23-Freemium Offers and Free Trials

Growth Opportunity 24-A Transformation Partner

Growth Opportunity 25-Services Localization

7. Country and Sub-region Analysis-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market

Installed Users by Region

Germany, France and the UK

Italy and Spain

Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg

The Nordics

The Rest of Western Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmb2zw/european_hosted?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005508/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: VoIP and Videoconferencing, Unified Communications