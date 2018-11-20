The "European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European hosted Internet Protocol (IP) telephony and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market continues on a strong growth trajectory that is creating value for businesses and growth opportunities for service providers. Continued Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) decommissioning is creating opportunities to move businesses to Internet Protocol (IP)-based communications solutions, including line-side voice over IP (VoIP) access, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking, cloud private branch exchange (PBX) and UCaaS.
Other factors driving hosted services adoption in Europe include the following:
- Expanding choices due to proliferation of service offerings by domestic and international providers
- Improved service functionality and reliability, as well as better user and admin experiences
- Compelling solution packaging and pricing (including bundling with mobile voice and data plans)
Most European markets remain less fragmented than the US market. Many national telecom carriers hold leading positions in their domestic hosted IP telephony and UCaaS markets. However, competition is intensifying in most European countries due to the influx of market participants responding to rising demand for next-generation cloud communications solutions.
To better compete in a growing and gradually maturing space, service providers are enhancing their UCaaS solutions and broader portfolios, as well as engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) often involving international (primarily US-based) service providers looking for access to European channels and customers. M&A activity is also sometimes driven by the need to enhance overall service provider market positions, expand geographic footprints or gain technological synergies.
Price pressures will help boost adoption, but will restrain revenue growth rates. Despite price declines providers will continue to experience double-digit revenue growth rates over the next seven years.
Other factors that will negatively affect market growth rates include the following:
- Continued customer concerns over the reliability and security of cloud communications
- Large investments in premises-based solutions that still deliver value
- Decision-maker confusion about vendor technology roadmaps and strategies
Research Scope
This study discusses important customer, competitive and technology trends in the European hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market. It identifies key growth opportunities and service provider success strategies. It also provides a market size estimate, as well as installed base and provider revenue forecasts. Furthermore, this study includes a provider market share and competitive position analysis.
Market participants platform vendors, service providers, channel partners and IT/telecom decision makers can leverage this study to develop sustainable business strategies and gain share in the European hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market. They can benchmark their solutions portfolios and market approaches against customer requirements and competitor achievements. They can also receive valuable insights on opportunities to differentiate and enhance customer value.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Research Service Will Answer
- Market Readiness
- Market Overview-Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Ecosystem
- Market Overview-Distribution Channels
- Market Distribution Channels Discussion
- Channel SWOT Analysis
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market
- Market Drivers
- Top IT Challenges Faced by European Businesses in 2017
- Top Drivers for IT Investment Among European Businesses from 2018-2019
- Top Cloud Benefits for IT and Communications Solutions Perceived By European Businesses
- Market Restraints
- Top Risks of Using the Cloud for IT Communications Solutions Perceived by European Businesses
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Installed Base and Revenue Forecast
- Installed Users and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Demand Analysis
- Demand Analysis Discussion
- Plans for Moving Applications to the Cloud
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Select Service Providers and Platform Vendors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Decision-Making Factors When Selecting a Cloud Provider
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Market Disruption
- Growth Opportunity 1-Cloud Contact Center
- Growth Opportunity 2-Mobile-first Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 3-Advanced Collaboration
- Growth Opportunity 5-Mid-Market and Large Enterprise
- Growth Opportunity 6-Micro-Businesses
- Growth Opportunity 7-Channel Development
- Growth Opportunity 8-Outsource Technology Expertise
- Growth Opportunity 9-Optimize Internal Processes
- Growth Opportunity 10-User Adoption Services
- Growth Opportunity 11-International Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 12-Analytics Tools
- Growth Opportunity 13-Customer Portal
- Growth Opportunity 14-Tailored Packaging Pricing
- Growth Opportunity 15-Improved Customer Retention
- Growth Opportunity 16-Hybrid Architectures
- Growth Opportunity 17-Adjacencies/Up-sell/Cross-Sell
- Growth Opportunity 18-AI Boosts User and Customer Value
- Growth Opportunity 19-The New UC
- Growth Opportunity 20-Digital Customer Engagement
- Growth Opportunity 21-Vertical Strategies
- Growth Opportunity 22-Cloud Migration Flexibility and Incentives
- Growth Opportunity 23-Freemium Offers and Free Trials
- Growth Opportunity 24-A Transformation Partner
- Growth Opportunity 25-Services Localization
7. Country and Sub-region Analysis-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market
- Installed Users by Region
- Germany, France and the UK
- Italy and Spain
- Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg
- The Nordics
- The Rest of Western Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe
