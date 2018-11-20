Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of June 6, 2018 for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) (LEI: 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from November 12, 2018 to November 16, 2018:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(nb of shares) Weighted Average

Daily Acquisition Price

(€/share) Transaction

Amount

Market

Identification Code 12/11/2018 159 13,7406 2,185 BATE 12/11/2018 266 13,6880 3,641 CHIX 12/11/2018 189 13,7058 2,590 TRQX 12/11/2018 21,604 13,9826 302,079 XPAR 13/11/2018 173 13,5000 2,336 BATE 13/11/2018 279 13,4893 3,764 CHIX 13/11/2018 202 13,4549 2,718 TRQX 13/11/2018 2,013 13,4749 27,125 XPAR 14/11/2018 165 12,9818 2,142 BATE 14/11/2018 284 12,9761 3,685 CHIX 14/11/2018 204 13,0265 2,657 TRQX 14/11/2018 2,071 12,9926 26,908 XPAR 15/11/2018 353 12,9255 4,563 BATE 15/11/2018 226 12,9463 2,926 CHIX 15/11/2018 79 12,9233 1,021 TRQX 15/11/2018 2,221 12,9246 28,705 XPAR 16/11/2018 466 12,6537 5,897 BATE 16/11/2018 288 12,6138 3,633 CHIX 16/11/2018 171 12,5960 2,154 TRQX 16/11/2018 2,239 12,5797 28,166 XPAR TOTAL 33,652 13,6364 458,893

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on Axway's website, Investors section, under Regulated Information.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY, Axway's hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway's expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visithttp://www.investors.axway.com/enor Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005522/en/

Contacts:

Axway

Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli, +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65

acarli@axway.com

Press Relations:

Sylvie Podetti

+33 (0)1 47 17 22 40

spodetti@axway.com