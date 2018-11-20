The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the International Association of Oil Gas Producers (IOGP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). This formalizes and expands existing arrangements to share technical knowledge and collaborate on meeting the world's energy needs in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

The MOU allows SPE and IOGP to work together on improving the sustainability performance among oil and natural gas companies. It was signed today at IOGP's London office by Sami Alnuaim, 2019 SPE President and Gordon Ballard, IOGP Executive Director.

"This MOU formalizes a long-standing collaboration between SPE and IOGP," said Mark Rubin, SPE's CEO and Executive Vice President. "Our two organizations have been closely aligned for many years and we have appreciated IOGP's support for our programs, especially their active involvement in our International HSE conference series."

"Oil and gas continue to provide a significant proportion of the world's energy to meet growing demands for heat, light, and transport," Ballard said. "Our collaboration to improve sustainability performance and reporting shows our strong commitment in this area."

Opportunities to work together on sustainability performance include creating conversations in workshops, conference panel sessions, and publications that support decision making to help integrate sustainability factors into business performance. To that end, IOGP will participate in SPE's conferences and workshops; in turn, SPE will promote IOGP reports among SPE's membership.

The two organizations will also promote STEM education. SPE's global energy education program, Energy4me, relies on hands-on activities that use simple components to teach complicated engineering functions used in oil and gas exploration and production. ?PE will provide ideas and content based on this program to support IOGP's global advocacy program.

About the International Association of Oil Gas Producers

The International Association of Oil Gas Producers (IOGP) is the voice of the global upstream industry. Oil and gas continue to provide about half of the world's energy to meet growing demands for heat, light, and transport. IOGP members produce 40% of the world's oil and gas. They operate in all producing regions: The Americas, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, the Caspian, Asia, and Australia. The Association serves industry regulators as a global partner for improving safety and environmental and social performance. IOGP is also a uniquely upstream forum in which members identify and share knowledge and good practices to achieve improvements in health, safety, the environment, security, and social responsibility. For more information visit: www.iogp.org

About Society of Petroleum Engineers

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose more than 158,000 members in 143 countries are engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. SPE is a key resource for technical knowledge providing publications, events, training courses, and online resources at www.spe.org.

