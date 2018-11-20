CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Milton Tadeau Pimenta appointed Managing Director of CEVA Logistics' Australia & New Zealand cluster 20.11.2018 / 17:37 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baar, Switzerland, 20 November, 2018 - CEVA Logistics has appointed Milton Tadeau Pimenta as Managing Director of its Australia & New Zealand cluster. Currently head of Contract Logistics in South America for the company, he will take up his position in January 2019, reporting directly to CEO, Xavier Urbain. He takes over from Carlos Velez Rodriguez who is leaving CEVA to pursue other career opportunities but who will work with Pimenta to ensure a smooth handover. Pimenta joined CEVA 17 years ago and is a results driven, performance-focused team leader with a wealth of experience across both Freight Management and Contract Logistics. He has previously lived in both Australia and Asia and has extensive knowledge of the industry there. Speaking about Pimenta's promotion to his new role Xavier Urbain says: "Milton is a very astute operator with an energetic, commercial mind. He is a true team motivator who is ideally placed to lead the Australia & New Zealand cluster in the next step of its development. I also want to thank Carlos for his valuable contribution in the turnaround of the business there and for developing one of the most impressive Contract Logistics campuses we have in the CEVA world". For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 00 52 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 56,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million in 2017. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.